IQST - IQSTEL Reports Q1 2026 Revenue Growth of 69.9% and Accelerates Transformation into a Global Digital Services Distribution Powerhouse

Company Expands Global Commercial Platform to Commercialize AI, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Digital Health, and Advanced Digital Services

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a rapidly growing global telecommunications and technology company, on May 20, 2026 reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighting strong revenue growth and a strategic transformation that positions the Company as a powerful global distribution channel for next-generation digital services.

Financial Performance Overview

IQSTEL continued to execute on its growth strategy, expanding its commercial reach and strengthening its position as a platform capable of scaling digital services globally.

Metric Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Growth Revenue $97.9 million $57.6 million +69.9 % Gross Profit $2.08 million $1.93 million +7.8 %

Gross profit reflects the Company's current revenue mix, while management's strategic focus on expanding higher-margin digital services is expected to progressively improve margin profile, EBITDA generation, and operating leverage over time.

Building More Than a Telecom Company - Building a Global Distribution Engine

Over the last several years, IQSTEL has deliberately built far more than a telecommunications business.

The Company has created a powerful global commercial infrastructure that represents one of its most valuable strategic assets: a trusted distribution platform capable of delivering technology services at scale across the global telecommunications ecosystem.

Today, IQSTEL's platform includes:

Over 600 of the world's largest telecom operators, with deep integration into billing systems and network operations, supported by a strong credit history and long-established financial credibility.

Presence in 21 countries across 4 continents, with 6 strategically located commercial offices in Miami, Caracas, Buenos Aires, London, Istanbul, and Dubai.

Potential commercial reach to approximately 2.3 billion end users through partner networks.

An annualized revenue run rate approaching $400 million.

Outlook: Positioned for Accelerated Growth

IQSTEL remains focused on executing a disciplined strategy to expand both scale and profitability as it accelerates its transformation into a global digital services distribution platform.

For fiscal year 2026, the Company remains committed to its previously announced $430 million revenue target, while continuing to improve EBITDA performance through operating leverage, disciplined execution, and the commercialization of higher-margin digital services.

Historically, the first quarter has represented one of IQSTEL's softer seasonal periods. Even within that seasonal context, the Company's first-quarter performance reinforces management's confidence in achieving its 2026 growth objectives.

Looking beyond 2026, IQSTEL remains committed to its long-term strategic vision of building a $1 billion annual revenue business, supported by an increasingly diversified mix of higher-margin digital technology services designed to drive stronger profitability, operating leverage, and long-term shareholder value.

Leandro Jose Iglesias, CEO said "Importantly, our first quarter-historically one of our softer seasonal periods-delivered strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing our confidence in achieving our 2026 objectives and accelerating IQSTEL's transformation into a global digital services distribution powerhouse."

Earnings Call Information

May 21, 2026 | 8:30 AM ET

Dial in: 1-888-880-3330

Register Here: https://app.webinar.net/Po9W5KW52mJ

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecom and technology company operating in 21 countries with over 600 Telecommunication Carrier Interconnections. The company delivers international voice, SMS, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services to telecom operators and enterprise customers worldwide. Built through a decade of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is now expanding into AI-powered communications and cybersecurity through its RealityBorder.com AI Division and Cycurion partnership.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

SOURCE iQSTEL