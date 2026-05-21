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WKN: A41YW2 | ISIN: KYG6693P1220 | Ticker-Symbol: W9V0
NASDAQ
20.05.26 | 21:59
3,770 US-Dollar
-0,26 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBO.AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBO.AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:31
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 14:24 Uhr
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Robo.ai Inc.; Neurovia AI: Neurovia AI, a Subsidiary of Robo.ai, Concludes Participation at ISNR2026, Demonstrating NeuroStream Visual Data Infrastructure and 96.37% Visually Lossless Compression

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovia AI, an artificial intelligence data processing and compression technology provider and a subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), announced the conclusion of its inaugural presentation at the 9th International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR2026), which officially closed today.

At the exhibition, Neurovia AI Chief Technology Officer Mansoor Ali Khan presented the processing capabilities of the NeuroStream AI technology platform, which utilizes a proprietary bitmap vectorization algorithm, operating under high-concurrency data environments. During a technical demonstration, the platform processed a 12.15GB, 4K 60-frame original video featuring UAE landscapes, reducing the file size to 421MB. This represents a quantifiable storage space reduction of approximately 96.37%. The comparative video files are available for review and download on the Neurovia AI official website (https://www.neuroviaai.ae/).

The evaluation results indicated that the NeuroStream platform reduces file size while retaining core visual metrics, including resolution, frame rate, and color, achieving visually lossless compression. Mr. Khan stated during the demonstration that the primary objective of this technical capability is to ensure the compressed data remains a complete and viable source for subsequent machine vision and AI computing applications.

During ISNR2026, Neurovia AI presented the financial and operational aspects of its data throughput architecture to government agencies, security departments, and industry participants. The company also engaged in material discussions with commercial partners in the Middle East regarding potential commercialization milestones. Neurovia AI confirmed the market demand among government and enterprise entities for localized, high-efficiency AI data infrastructure. These developments indicate that Neurovia AI's strategic deployment in Sovereign AI and Physical AI infrastructure is advancing into the practical delivery and system integration verification phase.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Robo.ai (NASDAQ: AIIO), provides AI data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; actual results may differ materially as detailed in our SEC filings.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dW6L8PHFGA
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757061/ROBO_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neurovia-ai-a-subsidiary-of-roboai-concludes-participation-at-isnr2026--demonstrating-neurostream-visual-data-infrastructure-and-96-37-visually-lossless-compression-302778940.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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