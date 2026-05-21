

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The United States has signed agreements with three allied countries to enable them to procure counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities through the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 drone defense marketplace.



Army Secretary Dan Driscoll signed agreements on behalf of the Pentagon with key leaders from Australia, Poland and South Korea recently.



As the War Department's premier organization to synchronize counter-small UAS efforts across the joint force and interagency, JIATF 401 is helping allies and partners rapidly acquire state-of-the-art counter-small UAS technology to respond to the evolving threat of drones. The drone defense marketplace connects diverse solutions with an expanding network of users who need scalable, effective and interoperable technologies. The initiative aligns with the Army secretary's goal of providing partner nations with timely access to essential capabilities and highlights JIATF 401's central role in advancing that mission, the U.S. Army said in a press release.



'This partnership gives our allies and partners direct access to proven counter-drone technologies as we continue to expand the marketplace,' said Maj. Matt Mellor, lead acquisitions specialist for JIATF 401. 'Our mission includes working with international partners to aggregate demand for counter-drone capabilities.'



The agreements build on recent collaborations with key allies, including the United Kingdom and Romania, to enhance interoperability and accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities. Collectively, these efforts indicate a move toward a more cohesive and accessible counter-small UAS network across coalition partners. JIATF 401 officials highlighted that expanding marketplace access will allow partners to acquire leading counter-drone technologies while helping shape the future development of the counter-small UAS industrial base.



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