Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Invitation to Q1 2026 Earnings Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim Q1 2026 financial results on 29 May 2026, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. Baton Haxhimehmedi (CFO and Interim CEO) will present the results. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-05-29

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

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