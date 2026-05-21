

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production growth moderated in April, while producer prices increased for the second straight month, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Thursday.



Industrial production advanced 3.1 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the revised 7.5 percent growth in the prior month. Economists had expected an increase of 4.2 percent.



The upturn in April was mainly supported by a 20.7 percent growth in mining and quarrying output and an 11.6 percent expansion in the utility segment. On the other hand, the annual growth in the manufacturing output eased to 1.9 percent from 7.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 7.4 percent versus a 15.2 percent surge in March.



Producer prices rose 1.9 percent yearly in April, following a 1.2 percent increase in March, which was the first rise since July 2023.



The annual price growth in the manufacturing industry accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.5 percent, and that in mining and quarrying quickened to 3.7 percent from 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, utility prices fell further by 1.2 percent.



Monthly, producer prices moved up 0.5 percent after rising 3.0 percent in February.



Separate official data showed that the average paid employment in the country declined 0.9 percent annually in April as expected. Corporate sector wages grew 5.4 percent from last year, slower than the expected increase of 6.0 percent.



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