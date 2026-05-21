Appoints Konstantin Hartmann as SVP, Global Sales Client Services, NTT Global Data Centers

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced the evolution of its Global Data Centers sales and client services model as the business continues to scale to meet customers' growing demand for agile, globally distributed data center infrastructure powering next-generation AI and cloud workloads.

As organizations deploy AI and cloud platforms across multiple regions, customers increasingly require globally integrated data center solutions delivered with consistency, speed, and deep local market expertise. NTT Global Data Centers' new globalized sales model is designed to support these needs while remaining responsive to region-specific requirements such as regulatory frameworks, data sovereignty considerations, and energy availability.

As part of this announcement, Konstantin Hartmann has been promoted to the newly created role of SVP, Global Sales Client Services, where he will oversee sales execution and client engagement worldwide. Hartmann brings nearly a decade of experience with NTT Global Data Centers and predecessor organizations, most recently serving as Managing Director for EMEA, where he led teams focused on strengthening customer relationships, improving service consistency, and supporting multinational clients across complex, high-growth markets.

"This structure strengthens our ability to create business value through strategic expansion, market-aligned product development, and solutions that balance global scale with local market needs," said NTT Global Data Centers CEO Doug Adams.

Building on this approach, NTT Global Data Centers' evolved sales and client services model positions the business to better support customers as they scale AI and cloud infrastructure across regions delivering a more unified global experience while remaining responsive to the regulatory, operational, and market dynamics that matter locally.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

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