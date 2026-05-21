Carlyle and School for CEOs' combined client base includes Aberdeen, Wood Mackenzie, Scottish Rugby, Quorum Cyber, Edrington, Aviva, Baillie Gifford, SSE, Greene King, and Gallagher

Executive Search firm Carlyle has acquired a majority stake in School for CEOs, the executive development company founded by David Sole OBE and Patrick Macdonald FRSE in 2011. School for CEOs specialises in CEO and Board development, leadership succession, coaching, executive assessment, and the development of inclusive leadership frameworks.

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Left to right are David Sole (School for CEOs) and Fiona James-Martin (Carlyle)

Founded in 2002 by Duggie Carlyle, Carlyle specialises in Board, CEO, CFO, and leadership headhunting, in addition to practices covering financial services, family business, private equity and venture capital, and strategic interim appointments.

Carlyle and School for CEOs' combined client base includes Aberdeen, Wood Mackenzie, Scottish Rugby, Quorum Cyber, Edrington, Aviva, Baillie Gifford, SSE, Greene King, and Gallagher.

Fiona James-Martin, Managing Partner, Carlyle, said: "Having worked closely with Boards and leaders for over 20 years, Carlyle has witnessed a growing client sentiment around not only identifying and securing the best leaders, advisors, and Board members, but also to work more closely with them to develop leadership capability."

Fiona James-Martin added: "School for CEOs has created an enviable reputation in this space and has a unique suite of offerings, including groundbreaking inclusive leadership development and optimisation with many high profile business leaders benefitting from their programmes and coaching."

David Sole, Managing Partner, School for CEOs, said: "Since establishing the business fifteen years ago, we have created and delivered programmes and coaching for a wide range of clients across the UK and beyond. When we considered our future growth and development, Carlyle's pedigree and brand stood out as an obvious acquirer and partner. Both organisations feel there is a strong cultural alignment, and opportunities to accelerate the growth of both businesses on the basis of our complementary service offerings and client-centric focus."

"Looking forward", added David Sole, "we share the same vision in terms of the strategic intent to build deeper relationships with clients."

Duggie Carlyle said: "The market and demands of Board and leadership teams are evolving quickly. We are excited to be adding such a proven and respected team to our wider offering and see this as a natural evolution. This investment from Carlyle was very much made in response to consultation from our key long-term clients, around what they needed from a key leadership partner."

For more information, please visit: https://www.carlyleassociates.co.uk/

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Media contact:

Nick Freer

nick@freerconsultancy.com