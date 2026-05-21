

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution welcoming the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of States in respect of climate change.



The resolution calls on all UN Member States to take all possible steps to avoid causing significant damage to the climate and environment, including emissions produced within their borders, and to follow through on their existing climate pledges under the Paris Agreement.



When the ICJ, the UN's principal judicial body, ruled in July last year that States have an obligation to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions, the decision was hailed as a breakthrough.



The Court also ruled that if States breach these obligations, they are legally responsible and may be legally required to stop the wrongful conduct, offer guarantees that it won't happen again, and make full reparation, depending on the circumstances.



Although the ICJ's advisory opinions are not binding, they carry significant legal and moral authority - helping to clarify and develop international law by defining States' legal obligations.



The resolution drawn up by Vanuatu - a Pacific island nation on the frontline of the climate crisis, and several other countries - was adopted after intense discussion including multiple proposed amendments with 141 votes in favour, eight against and 28 abstentions.



Those voting against were Belarus, Iran, Israel, Liberia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the US and Yemen.



The landmark General Assembly resolution adopted on Wednesday is 'a powerful affirmation' of international law, climate justice and science, according to UN chief António Guterres.



The Secretary-General said it makes clear Member States' responsibility to protect their own people from what is an 'escalating climate crisis.'



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