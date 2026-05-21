

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $231.36 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $231.26 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.805 billion from $1.730 billion last year.



Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $231.36 Mln. vs. $231.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.805 Bln vs. $1.730 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: +2.7 % To +6.7 %



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