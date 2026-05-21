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WKN: 923656 | ISIN: US6802771005 | Ticker-Symbol: OSB
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:05
17,500 Euro
+1,16 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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OLD SECOND BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,80018,20017:45
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support Fort Point Capital in its Recapitalization of Boston Green

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, today announced that it provided senior secured credit facilities to support Fort Point Capital in its recapitalization of Boston Green.

Headquartered in Freetown, MA, Boston Green is a leading provider of environmental services for the New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company provides critical hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal, industrial cleaning and maintenance services, and emergency response services for commercial, retail, industrial, and government customers. To learn more, please visit www.bostongreencompany.com.

"We are excited to once again partner with Fort Point Capital to help them acquire and grow this Boston Green value-added environmental services business. Their diversified customer base, specialized capabilities and numerous permits have allowed them to make continued geographic expansion to become an attractive market leader in the Northeastern US", said Thom Karle, Senior Vice President, O2 Sponsor Finance.

About Fort Point Capital: Fort Point Capital brings a management-led, growth-oriented approach to private equity investing, targeting fragmented sectors of the business services industry. Founded in Boston in 2011, Fort Point partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth by providing resources to expand teams and infrastructure, improve service offerings, access new markets, and support follow-on acquisitions. Fort Point fulfills its commitment to management, employees and shareholders by employing a repeatable process to drive durable value, showcased in over 60 acquisitions since its inception. Fort Point is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III. To learn more, please visit www.fortpointcapital.com.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of March 31, 2026, Old Second has approximately $6.8 billion in assets, $5.6 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/o2-sponsor-finance-provides-senior-secured-credit-facilities-to-supp-1167893

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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