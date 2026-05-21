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WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 15:33
77,80 Euro
-1,94 % -1,54
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,6079,0617:48
78,6079,0617:48
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
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GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: A Message From Our CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

The internet was built to be open - and when it's open, opportunity expands for everyone.

At GoDaddy, our purpose has always been to make opportunity inclusive for all. In 2025, the internet entered a new era - one shaped by AI agents acting on behalf of people and organizations.

These agents are not just tools. They are becoming participants in the digital economy - researching, transacting, supporting customers, and enabling growth at scale.

The question we focused on this year was clear: How do we ensure this next era of the web remains open, trusted, and accessible to entrepreneurs?

Our answer is infrastructure.

Democratizing the Agentic Open Web

This year we enhanced Agent Name Service (ANS) - a global open standard for AI agents, which began with a publicly available Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) Internet-Draft. Just as domain names established ownership of digital presence, ANS extends that ownership into the agentic era - enabling verified, portable identities for AI agents across the web.

Identity builds trust.
Trust enables commerce.
Commerce creates opportunity.

Without open identity infrastructure, agents risk operating only inside closed ecosystems. With ANS, entrepreneurs maintain control of their agents, data, and customer relationships - reinforcing the openness that made the internet transformative in the first place.

This is not about adding complexity or promoting a product. It is about making sure the internet is accessible to all.

Impact Through Practical Innovation

Across our business, we continued to align innovation with measurable outcomes for our AI transformation. Consistent with our data-driven approach, we focus less on labels and more on results. This year was no different. Our approach is straightforward: build durable systems, report transparently, and tie impact directly to long-term value creation.

  • We further strengthened data security and authentication standards to support trusted digital identities.

  • We advanced responsible AI governance practices across our platform.

  • We improved operational efficiency across our infrastructure while maintaining disciplined investment in renewable energy and resource management.

Building for the Long Term

Every major shift involving the internet - from domains to mobile to cloud - expanded access for entrepreneurship. The rise of AI agents is another such shift.

Our responsibility is to make sure this transition strengthens the open web rather than fragmenting it.

ANS is one step in that direction. It reflects our belief that infrastructure matters - and that the next generation of digital growth must be built on openness, trust, and ownership.

We remain focused on operating responsibly and empowering entrepreneurs with tools that are accessible, affordable, and resilient. When we do that well, we create value for our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders alike.

The open web has always been a catalyst for opportunity. In the agentic era, we are committed to keeping it that way.

Aman Bhutani
Chief Executive Officer, GoDaddy

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-a-message-from-our-ceo-1169171

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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