CVS Health Reinforces Longstanding Support for the Military Community

Delivering care, connection, and opportunity to military-connected families nationwide

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is reaffirming its commitment to supporting service members, veterans, their families and caregivers through a comprehensive approach that spans health care access, community-based solutions, purpose-driven engagement and economic opportunity.

Guided by research and informed by close collaboration with nonprofit and community organizations, CVS Health takes a comprehensive approach to supporting the military-connected lifecycle. From the moment someone chooses to serve through relocations, transition from service, seeking employment or entrepreneurship, caregiving, and long-term well-being, the company focuses on meeting military-connected individuals and families where they are. This approach reflects CVS Health's belief that lasting impact comes from listening, understanding unique challenges, and delivering coordinated solutions that support stability, opportunity, and health over time.

"CVS Health is uniquely positioned to support the military community because we have a broad presence in communities across the country where service members, veterans, and their families live and work," said Len Shankman, Executive Vice President and President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness at CVS Health. "By listening first and responding to real needs, we are expanding access to care, easing the challenges of relocation, and creating pathways to purpose and economic stability so military-connected families can thrive at every stage of life. Through our Service Made Simpler campaign, we are also helping ensure families are more aware of and connected to the resources and support available to them."

Addressing the Entire Military-Connected Lifecycle

CVS Health works alongside organizations such as the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN), the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to support military families and caregivers through health care access, research-informed insights, and long term support. Through TRICARE and MinuteClinic, CVS Health also helps expand access to convenient, trusted care for eligible service members, veterans, and their families.

Listening and Showing Up with Tailored Community Solutions

In military-connected communities, CVS Health is using research and local insights to design evidence-based programs that reflect the realities families face during transitions. In North Carolina, with plans to expand to additional states this year, initiatives include MFAN's Pantry Restock Program, community-based support developed with Hope For The Warriors, and volunteer-led efforts that bring CVS Health colleagues directly into community support efforts.

Fostering Purpose, Connection, and Well-Being

Recognizing that a sense of purpose is essential to health, CVS Health invests in programs that help veterans and military spouses continue serving their communities. Working with organizations such as the Travis Manion Foundation, Team Red, White & Blue, Soldiers to Sidelines, Armed Services Arts Partnership, CreatiVets and Vets4Warriors create opportunities for connection, physical wellness, creative expression, and peer support. CVS Health also supports military families through organizations like Our Military Kids, which provides activity grants to children of deployed National Guard and Reserve service members and combat-injured veterans, helping them stay connected and maintain stability during periods of deployment and recovery.

Creating Economic Stability Through Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship

CVS Health goes beyond traditional veteran employment by investing in entrepreneurship and supplier engagement. By working with organizations such as Hiring Our Heroes and Hire Heroes USA, the company supports career readiness and employment pathways, while work with the Duke Veterans Transition Research Lab helps advance research on veteran workforce transitions and economic outcomes.

The company continues to invest in programs that help veterans and military spouses start, grow, and sustain small businesses-connecting them to training, certification, and real opportunities within CVS Health's supply chain. In 2025 alone, CVS Health spent $292 million with veteran small businesses, supporting long-term economic mobility for families and strengthening the communities they serve. Support for organizations such as The Rosie Network, the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), the National Veteran-Owned Business Development Council (NVBDC), and the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce help entrepreneurs access training, certification, and retail pathways.

"Our commitment to the military community is not limited to a single initiative or moment in time," Shankman added. "It is embedded in how we connect care, research, community, and opportunity, and in how we honor service through lasting support."

For more information about CVS Health's support of veterans, service members, and military families, visit CVSHealth.com.

###

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Ethan Slavin

SlavinE@cvshealth.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-reinforces-longstanding-support-for-the-military-community-1169135