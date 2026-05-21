Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115DT | ISIN: NL0010776944 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 13:33
7,670 Euro
+0,92 % +0,070
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6207,65018:16
7,6207,65018:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 18:10 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brunel International NV: Brunel's AGM approved all voting items

Amsterdam, 21 May 2026 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist in project and workforce solutions, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of 21st of May 2026.

The AGM approved all voting items that were on the agenda.

As a result, Mr. Peter van der Laat was reappointed as a member of the Board of Directors for a term of four years. In addition, Mr. Anko Gerlofs was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2025 and approved the proposal to distribute a cash dividend of € 0.35 per share, comprising a regular dividend of € 0.06 per share and an additional special dividend of € 0.29 per share for the financial year 2025. On 25 May 2026, the Brunel International share will quote ex-dividend, and the dividend will be made payable on June 18 2026.

The AGM voting results will be placed on our website.


Attachment:
Press Release AGM 2026

Source: Brunel International NV


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.