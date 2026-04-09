Brunel International NV: GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.

Shareholders and other persons entitled to attend the meetings of Brunel International N.V. ("Company") are invited to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 2:30 p.m. CEST at B. Amsterdam, Building B.3, Johan Huizingalaan 400, 1066 JS Amsterdam.



Agenda:



1. Opening 2. Report of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025 (for discussion)

3. Implementation of the remuneration policy (advisory vote)

4. Discussion and adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2025 (voting item) 5. Approval of the Board of Directors' management in 2025 and discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors (voting item)

6. Approval of the Supervisory Board's supervision in 2025 and discharge from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board (voting item)

7. Reserves and dividend policy (for discussion) 8. Approval of the profit appropriation and proposal for the payment of dividend (voting item)

9a. Designation of the Board of Directors as the body authorised to issue shares (voting item)

9b. Designation of the Board of Directors as the body authorised to limit or exclude the pre-emption right in the issue of shares (voting item)

10. Authorisation of the Board of Directors to purchase own shares in the Company's capital (voting item)

11. Corporate governance (for discussion)

12. Proposal to reappoint Mr P.A. de Laat as member of the Board of Directors (voting item)

13. Proposal to appoint Mr A. Gerlofs as member of the Supervisory Board (voting item)

14a. Proposal to reappoint the external auditor (voting item) 14b. Proposal to appoint the external auditor in the context of the review of the sustainability report (voting item)

15. Any other business

16. Close





The agenda with notes, the annual report and the explanation to the annual accounts are available for inspection and can be obtained free of charge from Brunel International N.V., John M. Keynesplein 33, 1066 EP Amsterdam, and can be viewed on the website of Brunel International N.V. (www.brunelinternational.net).



Persons who are in possession of shares of Brunel International N.V. on April 23, 2026 after processing of all subscriptions and withdrawals per this date (the "Record Date"), and have notified their intention to attend the meeting will have access to the meeting.



Notification



Shareholders, usufructuaries and holders of a right of pledge on shares, insofar as they are entitled to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders, who wish to attend the meeting in person or by proxy are requested to register via www.abnamro.com/shareholder or through their financial intermediary from 24 April 2026 until 12:00 noon CEST on 15 May 2026.



The intermediaries must issue a statement via www.abnamro.com/intermediary no later than 5:00 p.m. CEST on 15 May 2026 confirming that the shares were registered in the name of the holder on the Record Date. Upon receipt of this statement, the holder will receive a proof of registration (the "Registration Note"), which also serves as an admission ticket for the meeting.



Intermediaries are furthermore requested to include the full address details of the relevant ultimate beneficial holders to enable efficient verification of the shareholding on the Record Date.



The voting and meeting rights may also be exercised by a proxy. Proxy and voting instructions can be submitted from 24 April 2026 until 12:00 noon CEST on 15 May 2026 via www.abnamro.com/shareholder. Shareholders or other persons entitled to attend the meeting who are not in a position to submit their proxy and voting instructions electronically may file a written proxy at the offices of the Company no later than 12:00 noon CEST on 15 May 2026. The person exercising the proxy must present the Registration Note and a copy of the proxy at the registration desk prior to the meeting.



Attendees to the meeting may be requested to show a valid identification.



Amsterdam, April 9, 2026



The Board of Directors

Attachment

Brunel AGM 2026 Notice

Source: Brunel International NV

