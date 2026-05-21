This year's awards celebrated results-driving teams across 11 different categories

Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), an indispensable partner for go-to-market success in the B2B sector, today announced the winners of the 2026 EMEA Archer Awards, the company's annual awards program that recognizes customers for outstanding go-to-market (GTM) performance. This year's winners all demonstrated innovation and data-driven excellence over the past 12 months, and they are continuing to drive significant marketing and sales results in partnership with Informa TechTarget.

"This year's Archer Award winners are true examples of what's possible when B2B marketing teams apply data and insights and work collaboratively to strengthen brand authority, engage buyer audiences, and drive sales pipeline," said Jat Hayer, SVP, International GTM at Informa TechTarget, who opened the awards ceremony. "We are proud to celebrate the incredible outcomes these dynamic leaders are achieving in our industry. Congratulations to all the winners!"

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category. You can see the full list of this year's winners here, or listed below:

Best Content Program: Verizon

Partner Marketing Excellence: SAP

Security Team of the Year: Rapid7

Best Use of Video for Thought Leadership: SHI

Best Use of Data and Insights for Content Program: ServiceNow

Intent Driven Excellence: Palo Alto Networks

Best Event Amplification Strategy: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Best Pipeline Generation: Avalara

Best Vertical Campaign: Red Hat

Best Integrated Media Program: Sonatype

Digital Team of the Year: Dell/WPP

The winners were announced at Informa TechTarget's STRATA London-a customer event that featured B2B marketing leaders presenting case studies, insights from Computer Weekly's Editor in Chief and noted tech industry expert Bryan Glick, and a keynote address from professional boxer and influencer Shannon Courtenay.

"What an incredible experience it was to spend the morning with a number of our European customers in person, sharing insights and celebrating their successes at the STRATA London event," added Staci M. Gullotta, CMO of Informa TechTarget, who attended the event. "It is very inspiring to see firsthand how they are raising the bar for B2B marketing and sales excellence."

For more information about Informa TechTarget-including its market intelligence and GTM advisory services; expansive network of B2B tech and industry media; comprehensive suite of brand, demand and content solutions; and unique proprietary buyer intent data-visit informatechtarget.com.

About Informa TechTarget

Informa TechTarget informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers, and aims to be an indispensable partner in driving clients' go-to-market success. With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific digital properties and approximately 58 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

As a leading provider of market intelligence, industry journalism, brand and demand marketing solutions, content strategy and creation, and exclusive buyer intent data, we deliver expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that create significant impact and measurable outcomes for our clients. All of this is underpinned by a unique audience data ecosystem and fueled by buyer insights and expertise.

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Media:

Theresa Tepper

Public Relations

Informa TechTarget

Theresa.Tepper@informatechtarget.com