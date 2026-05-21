Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSCF | ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42 | Ticker-Symbol: 6E2
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 08:37
50,44 Euro
-1,45 % -0,74
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,3451,3219:17
50,3451,3819:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 17:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Endeavour Mining PLC: Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026

London, 21 May 2026 - Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's annual general meeting ("AGM") were duly passed by shareholders.

All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		-
FOR		VOTES
AGAINST		-
AGAINST		TOTAL VOTES% OF ISC VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1.To receive the 2025 Annual Report. 195,108,407 99.68% 626,246 0.32%195,734,653 80.92%211,233
2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director.180,984,910 92.38%14,937,807 7.62%195,922,717 81.00%23,169
3. To re-elect Catherine ("Cathia") Lawson-Hall as a Director. 193,419,707 98.72%2,502,292 1.28%195,921,999 81.00%23,887
4. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director.194,981,443 99.52%931,357 0.48%195,912,800 80.99%33,086
5. To re-elect John Munro as a Director.195,659,888 99.87%263,358 0.13%195,923,246 81.00%22,640
6. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director.180,035,636 91.88%15,901,222 8.12%195,936,858 81.00%9,028
7. To re-elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director.194,915,715 99.49%998,472 0.51%195,914,187 81.00%7,455
8. To re-elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director. 195,698,117 99.90%204,966 0.10%195,903,083 80.99%18,559
9. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan ("Venkat") as a Director.194,635,004 99.35%1,265,811 0.65%195,900,815 80.99%20,827
10. To elect Alison Henwood as a Director.195,673,049 99.88%226,883 0.12%195,899,932 80.99%21,510
11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors.195,653,027 99.90%198,677 0.10%195,851,704 80.97%69,738
12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company.195,778,495 99.94%126,722 0.06%195,905,217 80.99%16,225
13. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out on pages 90 to 107 of the 2025 Annual Report.192,431,676 98.59%2,761,814 1.41%195,193,490 80.70%726,285
14. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares.190,438,945 97.55%4,783,756 2.45%195,222,701 80.71%697,074
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
15. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights.187,507,179 96.60%6,593,059 3.40%194,100,238 80.25%1,819,637
16. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights.182,691,396 93.62%12,449,680 6.38%195,141,076 80.68%773,368
17. Authority to purchase own shares.194,845,878 99.85%290,024 0.15%195,135,902 80.67%778,542
18. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice.189,952,318 97.33%5,206,443 2.67%195,158,761 80.68%755,683

As at the UK record date for the AGM (19 May 2026), the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 241,884,039 and there were no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 241,884,039.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6 R(2) and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.