Regulatory News:

The combined annual general meeting of Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders was held on Thursday 21 May 2026 at the Théâtre des Sablons in Neuilly-sur-Seine under the chairmanship of Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Representing a quorum of 81.7%, shareholders very largely approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including among others:

the approval of the 2025 financial statements and the distribution of a dividend of €3.60 per share, which will be paid as from 27 May 2026;

the renewal, for a four-year term, of Marie-Ange Debon, Philippe Sauquet, and Fonds Stratégique de Participations represented by Isabelle Boccon-Gibod, as directors, and of Nicolas Patalano as director representing employee shareholders;

the compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to him for the year ended 31 December 2025, the compensation policy of non-executive directors, other than the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the information relating to the compensation of directors in 2025;

the financial resolutions, including in particular the delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan ( Plan d'Épargne d'Entreprise ), without preferential subscription rights; and

), without preferential subscription rights; and the amendments of the Company's Articles of Association, which are made necessary by the Order no. 2024-934 of 15 October 2024.

During this annual general meeting, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer reviewed Arkema's highlights and performance in 2025. After detailing the financial elements, Marie-José Donsion, Chief Financial Officer, commented on the first-quarter 2026 results as well as the outlook for the year.

This annual general meeting was also an opportunity to look back on Arkema's journey and deep transformation since its creation, as the Group has just celebrated its 20 years of existence, and to discuss the continued implementation of its strategic roadmap focused on Specialty Materials.

Besides, Armand Ajdari, Chief Technology Officer, illustrated Arkema's developments and opportunities in the field of batteries, and Emmanuelle Bromet, Sustainable Development Vice-President, commented on the progress made in the implementation of our CSR approach.

Finally, Thierry Pilenko, Chairman of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, presented the main elements of the Company's governance policy.

The complete results of the votes and the broadcast of the annual general meeting will be available in the coming days on the Company's website www.arkema.com in the Investors/Annual general meeting section.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20, 700 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521477700/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm

+33 (0)1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier

+33 (0)1 49 00 73 12

james.poutier@arkema.com

Colombe Boiteux

+33 (0)1 49 00 72 07

colombe.boiteux@arkema.com

Alexis Noël

+33 (0)1 49 00 74 37

alexis.noel@arkema.com

Media contact:

Anne Plaisance

+33 (0)6 81 87 48 77

anne.plaisance@arkema.com