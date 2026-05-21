

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cases of bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have increased sharply across Europe, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



The EU health agency, based in Solna, said reported cases of gonorrhoea and syphilis reached their highest levels in more than a decade in 2024. According to the agency, gonorrhoea cases rose dramatically to 106,331 in 2024, a 303% increase compared to 2015, whereas, syphilis cases also more than doubled during the same period, reaching 45,577. Chlamydia remained the most commonly reported sexually transmitted infection, with 213,443 cases recorded across Europe.



The agency said the sharp rise in infections may be linked to gaps in testing, prevention, and awareness, and called for urgent public health action. Bruno Ciancio from the ECDC warned that untreated STIs can lead to serious long-term health complications, including chronic pain and infertility. In severe cases, syphilis can also damage the heart, blood vessels, and nervous system.



The ECDC noted that men who have sex with men continue to be the group most affected by gonorrhoea and syphilis, showing the steepest rise in infections over time. At the same time, syphilis cases among heterosexual women of reproductive age also increased significantly.



Among participating European countries, Spain recorded the highest number of confirmed gonorrhoea and syphilis cases in 2024, with 37,169 and 11,556 cases respectively. The United Kingdom was not included in the ECDC study following Brexit, but it publishes separate national data each year. According to the UK Health Security Agency, England recorded 71,802 gonorrhoea cases and 9,535 syphilis cases in 2024. During the same period, there were 168,889 chlamydia diagnoses, BBC reports.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News