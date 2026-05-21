Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - DRC Gold Corp. (CSE: DRC) (FSE: 5AT0) (DRC Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's February 24, 2026 news release, it has entered into an amendment agreement dated effective May 8, 2026 with Amani Consulting SARL, Giro Goldfields SARL and Mabanga Mining SARL to amend the binding term sheet among the parties (the Binding Term Sheet) pursuant to which DRC Gold has been granted an option to acquire up to a 65% indirect interest in the Giro gold project and up to a 65% interest in the Nizi gold project. Pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet, as amended, the Company has issued an initial 25,000,000 common shares in its capital to Vertex Wealth Limited at a deemed price of $0.195 per share. The shares are restricted from trading until September 15, 2026.

About DRC Gold Corp.

DRC Gold is a junior exploration company. DRC Gold's management and directors possess over 50 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although DRC Gold Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, DRC Gold Corp. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298418

Source: DRC Gold Corp.