Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a global quantum technology company pioneering next-generation solutions in Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) and quantum-safe encryption, today announced that it has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Q1 Interim Filings") with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and filed the Q1 Interim Filings to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under cover of Form 6-K. The Q1 Interim Filings were filed on May 15, 2026, and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on the Company's website at www.quantumemotion.com.

The Company also confirms that it filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Report") with the SEC on March 31, 2026. The Annual Report includes the Company's Annual Information Form, audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, each of which was previously filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Annual Report on Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar and on the Company's website at www.quantumemotion.com.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at info@quantumemotion.com.

This announcement is made in accordance with the Company's continuing disclosure obligations under the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions, the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298447

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.