Wesco International Earns Addition to Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2026

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, has been included for the first time in the North American Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index (DJ BIC) (formerly the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America). The index includes the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies based on long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The DJ BIC are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that track equity markets while applying a sustainability best-in-class selection process. The index family, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (DJ BIC World), was originally launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability best-in-class benchmarks available in the market and is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. For more information about the DJSI methodology, please visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

"Wesco's inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North American Index provides noteworthy recognition for our company," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO. "This milestone reflects our continued focus on strong governance, disciplined processes, and consistent, high-quality management across our global enterprise."

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES S&P

Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

Contact Information:

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-international-earns-addition-to-dow-jones-best-in-class-indices-1169488