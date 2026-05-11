Wesco International: Wesco Team Members Join 40th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Atlanta, Ga

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Wesco team members proudly participated in the 40th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, hosted by Atlanta Habitat for Humanity from May 3 through May 8. This year's build took place in Langston Park, Atlanta Habitat's newest planned community in the historic Sylvan Hills neighborhood. Through the years, this event has consistently brought together volunteers, celebrities, corporate partners, community leaders and residents to build and improve homes and raise awareness of the global housing need.

As a Dream Maker sponsor, Wesco sent eight volunteers each day to assist with the build. Along with Habitat homeowners, staff, other Habitat partners and advocates, Wesco team members from across the Atlanta area supported the construction of 24 new homes during the week. Langston Park represents a bold step forward in expanding affordable home ownership, introducing modern, sustainable townhome-style living for the first time in Atlanta Habitat's history. With easy access to MARTA, the Atlanta Beltline and nearby green spaces, families will thrive in a safe, stable and connected community.

"Giving back to the communities where our team members live and work is at the heart of Wesco Cares," said Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor. "We're proud to support the Carter Work Project again this year and grateful to our employees who volunteered their time and energy to help expand access to safe, affordable housing in the Atlanta community."

Over its 40-year history, the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project has inspired more than 108,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,447 Habitat homes.

Learn more about Wesco in the community: wesco.com/community.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

jennifer.sniderman@wescodist.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-team-members-join-40th-jimmy-and-rosalynn-carter-work-project-in-1165745