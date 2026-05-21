

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $222 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $676 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $2.54 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $222 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.54 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



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