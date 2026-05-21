

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Orb Factory has pulled around 121,340 Orb Funkee squeeze toys from the U.S. market because they may contain asbestos in the sand filling, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



This recall includes two specific products with the date code 3102491A, the Orb Funkee Gold Jumbo Monkee (Model 17451) and the Orb Funkee Monkee Mega assortment (Model 41929), which features monkey-shaped toys in colors like orange, purple, and green. These toys were available at Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet across the country from February 2025 to April 2026, priced between $5 and $40.



The toys could have fibrous tremolite asbestos, which can be dangerous to health if inhaled. Thankfully, there haven't been any reported injuries or incidents so far.



Consumers should stop using the toys right away, keep them out of reach of kids, and get in touch with The Orb Factory for a refund. The company has advised customers to seal the toys in heavy-duty plastic bags and send in pictures for verification before throwing them away.



If a toy has broken or leaked sand, it's best to wear gloves and a mask while cleaning it up and to double bag the contaminated items before disposing of them as per local rules.



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