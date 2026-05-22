Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) ("PlasCred" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong investor demand, it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced upsized non-brokered $7,000,000 private placement (the "Offering"), issuing 9,746,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.17 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $$1,656,820, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance development of the Company's advanced plastic recycling commercial facility ("Neos"), to be located at CN Rail's Scotford Yard in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, including detailed engineering, permitting, procurement of long-lead equipment, and also for general working capital.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the applicable tranche (each, a "Closing Date"). The Warrants will be subject to an early expiration provision whereby if, during a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the applicable Closing Date and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the CSE (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $0.40 for each of those 10 consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders, following which notice the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants issued pursuant to the upsized Offering are subject to a restriction on exercise expiring 61 days from the applicable Closing Date.

The Second Tranche was conducted pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issued from the sale of Units under the Second Tranche are immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada.

The Second Tranche closing is a significant milestone for PlasCred and advances the Company's path to construction of Neos, a modular advanced plastic recycling facility designed to process 100 tonnes per day of mixed plastic waste into refined hydrocarbon condensate. Neos is backed by a previously announced five-year offtake agreement with a global commodities firm and is expected to be located at CN Rail's Scotford Yard in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, one of North America's leading petrochemical clusters.

In connection with the Second Tranche closing, the Company paid finders' fees to eligible persons who introduced subscribers to the Second Tranche, consisting of: (i) a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of Units to subscribers introduced by such person; and (ii) the issuance of non-transferable broker warrants entitling the holder thereof to acquire that number of Common Shares equal to 7% of the number of Units sold to subscribers introduced by such person, exercisable at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date of the Second Tranche. In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid an aggregate of $$93,843 in cash and issued an aggregate of 549,020 broker warrants to finders.

Combined with the first tranche, which closed for gross proceeds of $5,027,550, the Second Tranche brings aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering to $6,683,820.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the upsized Offering that can be accessed at the Company's website and under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is an Alberta-based company developing an advanced plastic recycling facility. The Company's engineered, modular platform converts mixed plastic waste into refined hydrocarbon condensate for use in virgin plastic production, petrochemical feedstock, and upstream energy applications. For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul - President & CEO

Contact Information

For more information please contact:

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to the use of proceeds of the upsized Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: construction, commissioning, and start-up risks; cost overruns; delays or disruptions in the supply chain; ability to achieve and maintain nameplate capacity at scale; changes in feedstock availability, composition, or pricing; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; failure of counterparties to perform under offtake, financing, or strategic agreements; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or EPR requirements; inability to secure or maintain permits; adverse changes in market demand for advanced recycling products; evolving ESG reporting standards; technology performance or reliability issues; and general economic, political, and capital market conditions. A discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events, circumstances, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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Source: PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.