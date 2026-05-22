

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ABC Trading Inc. is pulling back around 84,700 kids' toys because of a danger related to button batteries, as stated in a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall affects three different items: Toy Headbands (model 6300RP), Electronic Pet Cage-Dinosaur Tribes (model 8266/ZH998-22), and My Pet Bird Cute Bird Tribes (model ZH998-23). Officials pointed out that these toys don't meet federal safety standards since kids can easily get to the button cell battery compartments.



If swallowed, these batteries can lead to severe burns, major injuries, or even death within just a few hours.



The headbands come with a pink bow featuring white polka dots and have flashing lights. The dinosaur toy has a red dinosaur in a silver and blue cage, while the bird toy contains a blue bird in a pink cage.



So far, no injuries or incidents have been reported. These toys were sold at TOYZ and Joissu Product stores across the country from November 2022 to October 2025, with prices ranging from $5 to $9.



Consumers are advised to stop using these toys right away and reach out to ABC Trading for a refund. They need to dispose of the toys according to local hazardous waste guidelines and send a photo of the discarded item to the company to get their money back.



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