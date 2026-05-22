

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release April numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.8 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q1 data for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter, easing from 0.9 percent in the three months prior. Core retail sales are seen higher by 0.8 percent on quarter, easing from 1.5 percent in the previous quarter.



Indonesia will release Q1 data for its current account; in the previous three months, the current account surplus was EUR6.1 billion.



Taiwan will see April figures for unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 3.35 percent.



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