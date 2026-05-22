

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 1.4 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 1.5 percent in March.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation was up 0.3 percent - again matching forecasts and easing from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Core CPI was up 1.4 percent on year, shy of expectations for 1.7 percent and down from 1.8 percent a month earlier.



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