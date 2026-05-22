

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $521 million, or $0.0380 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.0071 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.1% to $21.588 billion from $16.984 billion last year.



Lenovo Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $521 Mln. vs. $90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.0380 vs. $0.0071 last year. -Revenue: $21.588 Bln vs. $16.984 Bln last year.



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