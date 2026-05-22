VALLOUREC AND SYNGULAR SOLUTIONS SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF BIOENERGY WITH CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE PROJECTS

Meudon (France), on May 22, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Syngular Solutions, Brazil's leading engineering and consulting company specialized in Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) projects, to collaborate on carbon capture and geological storage initiatives in Brazil.

This agreement establishes a joint collaboration framework aimed at developing BECCS projects, a carbon removal technology that captures CO2 from biomass-based energy systems and stores it permanently. This partnership with Syngular Solutions enables Vallourec to early engage with its end customers from the outset of project development, share technical expertise at an early stage and promote its carbon capture and storage initiatives and strategic positioning to the market.

BECCS is a carbon removal technology that captures CO 2 from biomass-based energy systems and stores it permanently in geological formations, such as depleted oil and gas reservoirs or deep saline aquifers. The result is net-negative emissions in the atmosphere. In that perspective, Syngular Solutions is actively engaging with the ethanol industry to showcase the potential of geological reservoirs for CO2 storage - a segment with significant decarbonization potential in Brazil.

This MoU is part of Vallourec's broader strategy to partner with key experts and leading players in the New Energies sector, capable of responding to the industrial, environmental and economic challenges of the energy transformation while supporting its strategic positioning in CCUS development.

Bertrand de Rotalier, Senior Vice President New Energies, Line Pipe and Process of Vallourec, commented: "This agreement with Syngular Solutions reflects our commitment to positioning Vallourec at the forefront of CCUS development. By engaging early alongside a recognized expert in BECCS projects, we are building the foundations for a meaningful contribution to carbon storage infrastructure and to a more sustainable energy future."

André Lacerda, Senior Vice President of South America for Tubes Activities said: "Brazil offers a particularly relevant environment for the development of BECCS projects, given the scale of its ethanol industry and the presence of geological formations suitable for CO2 storage. This collaboration with Syngular Solutions allows us to support the development of carbon capture and storage initiatives in the country from the earliest stages."

Luiz Rocha, Syngular Solutions CEO said: "This partnership represents an important step toward accelerating CCS and BECCS initiatives in Brazil by combining Syngular's expertise in geological storage assessment and integrated project development with Vallourec's industrial and technological capabilities."

AboutVallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Investorrelations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individualshareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Pressrelations:Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Syngular Solutions:

Eric Rocha

Tel: +1 (281) 690 2871

Tel: +55 (82) 98117-5458

erocha@syngularsolutions.com

www.syngularsolutions.com

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