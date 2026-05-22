The deal would be part of a 360° partnership with Randstad involving:

Proposed acquisition of USD 500M+ (€469M) business, primarily across Aerospace Defence, Automotive, Utilities and BFS

Five-year IT services partnership to drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad's India Global Capability Center

Strategic talent MSP to support LTM's expanding global workforce

LTM and Randstad announced that LTM has issued an offer to acquire Randstad's Technology and Consulting Servicesbusiness in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia, representing USD 500+ million (€469M) in annual revenue, to scale domain-driven solutions and AI services in the region.

The proposed acquisition would expand LTM's presence in key markets, primarily across Aerospace Defence, Automotive, Utilities and BFS. It would enable local domain expertise and complementary regional capabilities in domain-driven digital engineering, cybersecurity and IoT, supported by onshore and nearshore delivery through centers in Romania and Portugal.

This would create a more diversified portfolio for LTM expanding its scale in Europe and Australia, enhancing its position in regulated and high-growth verticals through marquee customer relationships.

The deal would augment LTM's global AI-centric capabilities with local domain and near-shore expertise crucial for delivering digital and AI transformation for customers in a sovereign-compliant and scalable model. It would reinforce LTM's global delivery foundation through expanded regional presence.

The proposed acquisition is part of a 360° collaboration including a five-year IT services partnership to drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad's India Global Capability Center, and a strategic talent MSP to support LTM's expanding global workforce.

Venu Lambu, CEO MD of LTM said "The proposed agreement is aligned with our five-year strategy to build a more resilient, diversified, balanced portfolio. By combining our global AI-centric capabilities with local context and industry depth, this acquisition would strengthen our ability to deliver compliant, domain-driven AI services and sovereign solutions in markets that are strategically important to us. This 360° partnership with Randstad would be a key step forward in our growth journey."

Sander van 't Noordende, CEO of Randstad said: "The proposed agreement marks a deliberate step in our Partner For Talent strategy. By partnering with LTM, we would ensure our clients continue to receive world-class services while we streamline our portfolio to invest in growth segments and digital marketplaces that offer the most scale and value. We are equally excited to partner with LTM in India, where their AI expertise will be instrumental in evolving our digital capabilities."

This acquisition is proposed to be completed through LTM's wholly owned subsidiary LTIMindtree UK Limited ('LTM UK') subject to customary regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.

About LTM

LTM a Larsen Toubro Group Company is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.

About Randstad

Randstad is the world's leading talent company with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. We are a partner of choice for talent and clients. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and through our four specializations Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise help our clients create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and help them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. Through the value we create, we are committed to making the world of work better for all. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 38,000 employees. In 2025, we supported nearly 150,000 clients and over 1.7 million talent, generating a revenue of €23.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521440870/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michelle Kumar, Global Public Relations, LTM Michelle.nalinikumar@ltm.com