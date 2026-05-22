

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peace Acquisition Corp. (PECEU), a blank check company, on Thursday, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6 million units at $10 per unit.



The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 22 under the ticker symbol 'PECEU.'



The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.



The company said each unit consists of one ordinary share. Each unit also includes one right entitling the holder to receive one-fifth of one ordinary share upon completion of an initial business combination.



Each unit further includes one warrant to purchase one ordinary share at $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment.



Once the securities begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols 'PECE,' 'PECER' and 'PECEW,' respectively.



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