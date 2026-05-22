

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly national accounts, business and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and retail sales and public finance from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's GDP data for the first quarter. The preliminary estimate showed that the largest euro area economy expanded 0.3 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



Also, Germany's GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen at -33.7 in June, down from -33.3 in May.



In the meantime, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales and public finances. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 0.6 percent in April, in contrast to the 0.7 percent increase in March. Public sector net borrowing is seen at GBP 20.7 billion compared to GBP 12.6 billion in March.



At 2.45 am ET, business confidence survey results from France are due. The manufacturing sentiment index is seen unchanged at 100 in April.



At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute publishes German business confidence survey data. The business sentiment index is expected to fall to 84.2 in May from 84.4 in April.



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