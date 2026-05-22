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WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 09:15
14,020 Euro
+9,96 % +1,270
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,58013,66009:20
13,59013,66009:20
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 08:54 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT Q1 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong growth and increased profitability

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to SEK 922.1 (723.7) million, representing 27% (59%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. In local currencies, revenue for the first quarter increased by 37% (60%) compared to the same period last year. EBITDA rose to SEK 142.3 (78.8) million after the EBITDA margin increased to 15.4% (10.9%). The improved EBITDA margin compared to the corresponding period last year was primarily attributable to stronger gross profit and economies of scale, despite the fact that Zinzino acquired IT works' operations during the quarter and had not yet achieved full synergy effects from the merger. In addition to the acquisition of IT works, Peru was launched as Zinzino's first official market in South America during the first quarter of 2026.

January - March

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 922.1 (723.7) million, corresponding to growth of 27% (59%). In local currency, revenue increased by 37% (60%) during the first quarter of 2026.
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 341.5 (223.6) million, and the gross profit margin was 37.0% (30.9%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 142.3 (78.8) million, and the EBITDA margin was 15.4% (10.9%)
  • Net profit amounted to SEK 104.5 (56.0) million
  • Net profit per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 2.79 (1.61)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 125.6 (21.1) million

Events after the reporting date:

Board member Anna Frick has requested to resign and has left Zinzino's board for personal reasons in April.

Link to the report: https://www.zinzino.com/site/se/en-gb/about/investor-relations/

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO Zinzino, +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen, CFO Zinzino, +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information is subject to disclosure by Zinzino AB (publ.) pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact person listed above at 8:00 a.m. on May 22, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-q1-2026,c4351838

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4351838/8e3610accc640224.pdf

interim-report-Q1-2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4351838/a5cc429fe19979cf.pdf

2605 Pressrelease Interim Report Q1 EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-q1-2026-302779920.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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