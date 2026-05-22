Alligator Bioscience comments on Henlius update on long-term follow-up data for HLX22

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today comments on a recent update shared by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. regarding long-term follow-up observations from clinical studies of HLX22.

According to Henlius' communication, long-term follow-up over more than 39 months indicates that patients treated with HLX22 continue to demonstrate extended progression-free survival (PFS) at the current observation point. The update reflects ongoing follow-up and does not include new numerical efficacy data.

HLX22 is an innovative anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody that has been granted orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and EU for gastric cancer and is being developed by Henlius under a license from AbClon, Inc., following a discovery collaboration which grants Alligator the right to participate in potential future revenues.

"We view Henlius' update on the long-term follow-up of HLX22 as further evidence of the continued clinical development of the program," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "Sustained follow-up across studies is an important part of building the overall understanding of a molecule's profile, and we note Henlius' ongoing efforts to advance HLX22 across multiple indications."

Under the terms of Alligator's agreement with AbClon, Alligator is entitled to 35% of AbClon's revenue from its sublicense to Henlius, including potential milestone payments and royalty revenues, which, if HLX22 is successfully developed and approved, could represent a meaningful long-term revenue opportunity for Alligator.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 a.m. CEST on 22 May 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience comments on Henlius update on long-term follow-up data for HLX22

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-comments-on-henlius-update-on-long-term-follow-up-data-for-hlx22-1169924