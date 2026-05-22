

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar eased against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback eased to 1.1630 against the euro and 158.82 against the yen, from an early 1-1/2-month high of 1.1576 and a 3-week high of 159.34, respectively.



The greenback eased to 0.7857 against the franc and 1.3449 against the pound, from its early highs of 0.7904 and 1.3392, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 150.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the franc and 1.43 against the pound.



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