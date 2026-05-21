Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Announcement from Eimskip: Agreement between SA (on behalf of Eimskip) and the Seafarers Union of Iceland (on behalf of harbor employees)

The Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise (SA), on behalf of Eimskip, and the Seafarer's Union of Iceland (SÍ) have entered into an agreement concerning harbor employees at Sundahöfn. The strike previously announced by SÍ, which was scheduled to commence on 26 May 2026, has been withdrawn.

Under the agreement, negotiations on a collective wage agreement will be deferred until 31 October 2026 while a competency analysis of port operations is carried out. Embargo on strikes will apply during this period.

In parallel, work has commenced on the implementation of a formal competency-based pay system for harbor employees. The system will be based on an objective job evaluation framework, whereby employee competence, skills and responsibilities form the basis for more efficient wage setting and clearer salary progression. The Education and Training Service Centre (Fræðslumiðstöð atvinnulífsins) will be responsible for classifying roles into competency levels based on the Icelandic Qualifications Framework.

It is anticipated that job classification under the new system will be completed by 25 October 2026.

Negotiations concerning bosuns and able seamen on the Company's own vessels have not yet resulted in an agreement.