Mildef Group AB: Annual General Meeting of MilDef Group AB (publ)

At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of MilDef Group AB (publ), the following was resolved.

Presentation and adoption of the accounts and discharge from liability

The AGM noted that the annual report and the auditor's report as well as the consolidated financial statements and the consolidated auditor's report for the financial year 2025 had been duly presented and adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet. The AGM discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.



Dividend

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal that a dividend of SEK 0.75 per share be declared and that the record date for the dividend shall be May 25, 2026. Distribution of the dividend will be made by Euroclear Sweden AB on May 28, 2026.

Board of Directors, auditors and fees

The number of directors will be seven with no deputies. The AGM re-elected the Board members Björn Karlsson, Charlotte Darth, Carl Melander, Lennart Pihl and Lisa Åbom and elected Åsa Sundberg and Nicolas Hassbjer as new members of the Board. Jan Andersson and Bengt-Arne Molin have declined re-election. Björn Karlsson was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be SEK 600,000 to the Chair and SEK 300,000 to each of the other members elected by the General Meeting who are not employed by the company. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 150,000 and each member thereof SEK 75,000 and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee shall receive SEK 40,000 and each member thereof SEK 30,000.

Re-election of the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for a period of mandate of one year with Eric Salander as auditor in charge. The auditor shall be remunerated according to current account.

At the subsequent statutory Board meeting, Björn Karlsson (Chair) and Nicolas Hassbjer were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee for the period until the next statutory Board meeting. Carl Mellander (Chair), Charlotte Darth and Åsa Sundberg were elected members of the Audit Committee for the same period.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the Board' report on remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, section 53 a § of the Swedish Companies Act for the financial year 2025.

Instruction for the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved to approve the instruction for the Nomination Committee.

Performance based long-term incentive programme (LTIP 2026/2029)

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to adopt a long term cash-based incentive program (LTIP 2026/2029) covering MilDef's group management. The program covers approximately six participants and has a three-year vesting period. LTIP 2026/2029 is performance-based and linked to the development of the Company's earnings per share (EPS) and MilDef's sustainability rating according to EcoVadis. The maximum cash compensation amounts to fifty (50) percent of the participants' fixed annual salary during the vesting period. Payment of compensation is also conditional upon the total shareholder return on the MilDef share exceeding the development of the OMX Stockholm Mid Cap Gross Index during the measurement period.

Subject to the fulfilment of the performance targets, payment will be made in June 2029 and is conditional upon continued employment throughout the vesting period. Participants undertake to reinvest at least 50 percent of the net amount received in MilDef shares, which must be retained for a minimum period of twelve (12) months. The total cost of LTIP 2026/2029 is estimated, at maximum outcome, to approximately SEK 21 million before tax, including social security costs and administrative costs. The program is cash-based and will not result in any dilution for existing shareholders.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on new issues of shares

The AGM authorized the Board to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next AGM with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on new issues of shares. The authorization also includes the right to resolve on new issues of shares with terms concerning issues in kind, offset rights or other terms stated in the Swedish Companies Act. Through decision by virtue of the authorization the total number of shares may increase with a number corresponding to maximum ten (10) percent of outstanding shares in the company at the time the Board first uses such authorization. The total number of shares covered by such new issues of shares shall be within the limits of the share capital as stated in the Articles of Association. The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights according to above, is to ensure financing of acquisitions of companies or businesses or to strengthen the company's capital base and equity ratio. In case of deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, issues by virtue of the authorization shall be made on market conditions. The Board is also authorized to, subject to the terms above, resolve on other terms that the Board deems necessary to carry out such issues of shares.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 19:30 CEST on May 21, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President

Phone: +46 70 668 00 15

Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com



Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications

Phone: +46 735 41 45 73

Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.

MilDef provides rugged IT solutions, systems integration and services for the defense industry. Our systems are proven in real conditions and built to stand firm in every detail. We safeguard more than equipment, we safeguard the mission itself. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

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