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WKN: A1JZ6S | ISIN: US50212V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 7LI
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 12:38
241,30 Euro
-2,58 % -6,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
246,40251,2012:19
246,40251,2012:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 22:12 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2026

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today released its monthly activity report for April 2026.

Total client assets at the end of April were $2.48 trillion, an increase of $141.4 billion, or 6.1%, compared to the end of March. Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 59.8%, up from 54.7% a year ago.

Total organic net new assets ("NNA") for April were $3.1 billion, translating to a 1.6% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of April were $55.5 billion, a decrease of $3.6 billion compared to the end of March. Net buying in April was $12.9 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)
April March Change April Change
2026 2026 M/M 2025 Y/Y
Client Assets
Advisory1,482.7 1,390.4 6.6- 978.6 51.5-
Brokerage995.0 945.9 5.2- 809.4 22.9-
Total Client Assets2,477.7 2,336.3 6.1- 1,787.9 38.6-
Organic NNA
Advisory6.0 9.7 n/m 6.9 n/m
Brokerage(3.0- (1.6- n/m (0.8- n/m
Total Organic NNA3.1 8.1 n/m 6.1 n/m
Acquired NNA
Advisory0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m
Brokerage0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m
Total Acquired NNA0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m
Total NNA
Advisory6.0 9.7 n/m 6.9 n/m
Brokerage(3.0- (1.6- n/m (0.8- n/m
Total NNA3.1 8.1 n/m 6.1 n/m
Net brokerage to advisory conversions2.2 2.2 n/m 1.7 n/m
Client Cash Balances
Insured cash account sweep37.6 39.8 (5.5%)35.2 6.8-
Deposit cash account sweep14.7 15.9 (7.5%)10.7 37.4-
Total Bank Sweep52.3 55.7 (6.1%)45.9 13.9-
Money market sweep1.3 1.5 (13.3%)4.2 (69.0%)
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties53.6 57.2 (6.3%)50.2 6.8-
Client cash account1.9 2.0 (5.0%)1.6 18.8-
Total Client Cash Balances55.5 59.1 (6.1%)51.8 7.1-
Net buy (sell) activity12.9 12.7 n/m 10.4 n/m
Market Drivers
S&P 500 Index (end of period)7,209 6,529 10.4- 5,569 29.4-
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)2,800 2,496 12.2- 1,964 42.6-
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)364 364 - - 433 (15.9%)

For additional information regarding these and other Company business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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