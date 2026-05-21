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WKN: A2JH58 | ISIN: CA6568111067 | Ticker-Symbol: N5Z
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:09
11,600 Euro
-4,13 % -0,500
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70013,10012:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 23:12 Uhr
22 Leser
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North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ACHESON, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2026. Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company, approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company's approach to executive compensation and ratified an Advance Notice Bylaw. The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:

OutcomeVotes ForWithheld or against
Election of Martin R. Ferron as directorPassed96.27%3.73%
Election of Barry W. Palmer as directorPassed98.98%1.02%
Election of Bryan D. Pinney as directorPassed98.27%1.73%
Election of John J. Pollesel as directorPassed98.33%1.67%
Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent as directorPassed87.25%12.75%
Election of Thomas P. Stan as directorPassed98.32%1.68%
Election of Kristina E. Williams as directorPassed98.33%1.67%
Ratification of Advance Notice BylawPassed68.58%31.42%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remunerationPassed98.69%1.31%
Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the meetingPassed93.97%6.03%

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information contact:
Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
(780) 948-2009
jveenstra@nacg.ca
www.nacg.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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