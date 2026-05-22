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WKN: A1H5LQ | ISIN: CA7170461064 | Ticker-Symbol: PXK
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 10:34
16,630 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,70516,80012:21
16,58016,90512:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 02:30 Uhr
23 Leser
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Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX - PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated April 2, 2026 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 21, 2026. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome
of Vote		 Votes For Votes
Withheld
Donald Gray Elected 95,697,898 7,796,825
Brian Davis Elected 96,684,903 6,809,820
Darren Gee Elected 96,279,050 7,215,673
Jean-Paul Lachance Elected 101,968,585 1,526,138
Jocelyn McMinn Elected 98,870,578 4,624,145
John W. Rossall Elected 102,294,688 1,200,035
Debra Gerlach Elected 102,166,844 1,327,879
Nicki Stevens Elected 101,605,821 1,888,902

Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercent (%)Votes
Withheld

Percent (%)
104,772,70697.183,040,6592.82

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes ForPercent (%)Votes
Against

Percent (%)
99,331,64295.984,163,0804.02

For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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