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WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 12:15
27,620 Euro
-1,60 % -0,450
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,60027,61012:22
27,59027,60012:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 07:48 Uhr
27 Leser
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Renault Group successfully issues dual-tranche samurai bonds for a nominal amount of ¥159 billion

PRESS RELEASE
May 22, 2026

RENAULT GROUP SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES DUAL-TRANCHE SAMURAI BONDS FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF ¥159 BILLION

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 22nd, 2026 - Renault Group announces the successful issuance of dual-tranche Samurai bonds for a total nominal amount of ¥159 billion. The transaction is structured as follows:

  • a tranche dedicated to retail investors for an amount of ¥100 billion, maturing in 2030 and carrying a coupon of 3.02%;
  • a tranche dedicated to institutional investors for an amount of ¥59 billion, maturing in 2030 and carrying a coupon of 3.02%.

This transaction represents Renault Group's inaugural issuance featuring both a retail investor tranche and an institutional investor tranche. With this achievement, Renault Group sets a new benchmark as the first non-domestic corporate to launch a dual-tranche Retail and Wholesale Samurai bond. This milestone underscores Renault Group's robust financial position, as evidenced by its improved credit rating, and the confidence of Japanese investors in its new strategic plan futuREady-

This issuance allows Renault Group to benefit from attractive market conditions and will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of some of its upcoming maturities.

RENAULT GROUP
RELATIONS MEDIAS		François Rouget
+33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com
RENAULT INVESTORS RELATIONSFlorent Chaix
+33 6 07 88 83 05
florent.chaix@renault.com

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine - and its financial captive - Mobilize Financial Services - to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: www.renaultgroup.com/en


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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