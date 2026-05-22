BOUYGUES: Equans announces completion of the sale of its EV charging concessions in the Netherlands

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 22 May 2026

Equans announces completion of the sale of its EV charging concessions in the Netherlands

In line with the commitments it made at its Capital Markets Day 2023, Equans, a global leader in the Energy and Services sector and a subsidiary of the Bouygues Group, announces that it has completed, on May 18th, the sale of Equans Infra & Mobility (I&M), the entity holding its EV charging concessions in the Netherlands.

The buyer of I&M is an entity controlled by DigitalBridge and Aberdeen Investments. They will continue to procure funding to accelerate the growth of the business in a rapidly evolving market environment.

This divestment is part of Equans strategic plan, presented on February 23, 2023, at its Capital Markets Day, which includes the disposal of asset-based activities. As previously announced, Equans will retain its expertise and will continue to provide services of installation and maintenance on EV charging stations for its BtoB clients.

In the Netherlands, Equans generates revenue of over €1.4 bn in 2025 and is a key partner in the decarbonisation of industry and cities. In this market, Equans will be fully focused on its core business, supporting corporates and local authorities in achieving their decarbonisation objectives through the delivery of high-value energy and digital services.

About Equans Group

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Equans is a global leader in the energy and services sector, operating in 20 countries, with 83,000 employees across five continents, and €18.7bn in revenue in 2025.

Equans designs, installs and delivers tailored solutions to enhance its clients' equipment, systems and technical processes and optimise their use as part of their energy, industrial and digital transitions. With a strong local footprint built on its historic brands and leading technical expertise, Equans' highly qualified experts support regions, cities, industries and buildings across HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration and fire safety, facilities management, digital and ICT, electrical, mechanical and robotics services. Equans is the market leader across key European markets (France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK) and also has a strong presence in the United States and Latin America.

www.equans.com

Media contact: Florence Lépany Duval: contact-media@equans.com