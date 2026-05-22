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WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 17:35
0,240 Euro
+0,17 % +0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2400,24312:23
0,2390,24212:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 08:36 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, 22 May 2026

Casino Group announces that it has repaid on May 20, 2026, €12.4m of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, including €12.3m of principal and €0.1m of accrued interest.

Following this transaction, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds is €109m.

Furthermore, in accordance with the terms of the bond issuance agreement, interest amounting to €4.5m was paid on April 7, 2026.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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