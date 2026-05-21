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WKN: 870053 | ISIN: US7782961038 | Ticker-Symbol: RSO
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 10:05
198,98 Euro
+6,52 % +12,18
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSS STORES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
196,38198,1212:24
195,26198,9012:22
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 22:01 Uhr
24 Leser
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Ross Stores, Inc.: Ross Stores Reports Robust First Quarter Sales and Earnings Results, Significantly Exceeding Guidance

Provides Solid Second Quarter Guidance and Increases Fiscal 2026 Outlook

DUBLIN, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) today reported financial results for the 13-week quarter ended May 2, 2026.

Highlights:

  • Total sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 21% compared to last year, with comparable store sales up a very robust 17%
  • First quarter operating margin of 13.4% was well above the Company's plan of 11.8% to 12.1%, primarily from the strong sales outperformance
  • Earnings per share for the first quarter of $2.02 grew 37%, significantly exceeding guidance of $1.60 to $1.67

Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved outstanding sales and earnings results in the first quarter with superb execution throughout the business, especially the transition of our Spring assortment. Momentum was solid throughout the quarter, with broad-based strength across the business. Customer traffic was the primary driver of the strong sales trend as compelling merchandise assortments, higher customer acquisition and engagement from our ongoing marketing initiatives, and an improved in-store experience are resonating with shoppers. We believe our results also benefited from higher consumer spending related to tax refunds."

First Quarter Results

Sales increased 21% to $6.0 billion, up from $5.0 billion in 2025. Comparable store sales rose a very robust 17% for the quarter versus flat sales last year. Net income was $650 million versus $479 million last year, while earnings per share increased 37% to $2.02, compared with $1.47 per share in the prior year period.

Update on Shareholder Payouts

During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, a total of 1.5 million shares of common stock were repurchased for an aggregate price of $319 million under the Company's two-year $2.55 billion authorization approved by its Board of Directors in March 2026. The Company remains on track to buy back a total of $1.275 billion in common stock during fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Mr. Conroy commented, "Looking ahead, we exited the first quarter with solid momentum, and our underlying business fundamentals remain very strong. As such, for the 13 weeks ending August 1, 2026, comparable store sales are forecasted to increase 6% to 7%. If sales perform in line with this forecast, earnings per share are projected to be $1.85 to $1.93 or growth of 19% to 24%, compared to $1.56 for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025."

Mr. Conroy continued, "Based on our first quarter results and our second quarter guidance, we are increasing our 2026 fiscal year same store sales growth to 6% to 7% on top of a 5% gain in 2025. As a result, fiscal 2026 earnings per share are now projected to be in the range of $7.50 to $7.74, or growth of 13% to 17% when compared to $6.61 for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026."

Mr. Conroy concluded, "The year is off to a very strong start with the entire organization executing at a high level. As our efforts to improve topline growth continue, we remain focused on disciplined, consistent execution across the business. Moving forward, we believe we are well positioned to capture additional market share and drive profitable growth over the long term."

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time to provide additional details concerning its first quarter results and management's outlook for the second quarter. A real-time audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, located at www.rossstores.com. An audio playback will be available at 201-612-7415, PIN #13760373 until 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 28, 2026, as well as on the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and the related conference call remarks contain forward-looking statements regarding, without limitation, projected sales, costs and earnings, planned new store growth, capital expenditures, liquidity and other matters. These forward-looking statements reflect our then-current beliefs, plans, and estimates with respect to future events and our projected financial performance, operations, and competitive position, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. The words "plan," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "forecast," "projected," "guidance," "outlook," "looking ahead," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Risk factors for Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and dd's DISCOUNTS® include without limitation, risk from adverse changes in the macroeconomic environment, government regulations and policies, geopolitical conditions, and financial and credit markets; continuing inflation and other external economic events and trends may have significant negative effects on our costs, and also on consumer confidence, shopping behavior, and spending; tariff increases (or threats of increases), and other changes and uncertainty in U.S. trade or tax policy regarding apparel, home-related merchandise, shoes, and other goods we sell that is produced in other countries; competitive pressures and the pace of change in the retailing industry; unexpected changes in the level of consumer spending or preferences; adverse or unseasonable weather may affect shopping patterns and consumer demand for seasonal apparel and other merchandise, and may result in temporary store closures and disruptions in deliveries of merchandise to our stores; our dependence on the market availability, quantity, and quality of attractive brand name merchandise at desirable discounts, and on the ability of our buyers to source and purchase merchandise to enable us to offer customers a wide assortment of merchandise at competitive prices; our need to expand in existing markets and enter new geographic markets in order to achieve growth; our need to obtain acceptable new store sites with favorable consumer demographics in order to achieve growth; our need to continually attract, train, and retain associates with the retail talent necessary to execute our off-price retail strategies, as well as labor shortages, increased turnover, or increased labor costs; our need to effectively manage our inventories, markdowns, and inventory shortage in order to achieve our planned gross margins; information or data security breaches, including cyberattacks on our transaction processing and computer information systems, including malware intrusion, data exfiltration, identity theft, and other types of cybersecurity threats, could disrupt our operations, result in theft or unauthorized disclosure of our confidential and valuable business information or credit card and other customer information, and could disrupt our operations, damage our reputation, increase our costs, and create significant legal exposure; disruptions in our supply chain or in our information systems could impact our ability to process sales and to deliver product to our stores in a timely and cost-effective manner; risks associated with importing and selling merchandise produced in other countries; damage to our corporate reputation or brands; a natural or man-made disaster in a region where we have a concentration of stores, offices, or a distribution center; consumer problems or legal issues involving the quality, safety, or authenticity of products we sell could harm our reputation, result in lost sales, and/or increase our costs; an adverse outcome in various legal, regulatory, or tax matters, could damage our reputation or brand and increase our costs. Other risk factors are set forth in our SEC filings including the Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 Form 8-Ks on file with the SEC. The factors underlying our forecasts and plans are dynamic and subject to change. As a result, any forecasts or forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are given and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

About Ross Stores, Inc.
 Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2025 revenues of $22.8 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less ® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,917 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, brand name and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 365 dd's DISCOUNTS ® stores in 23 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Ross Stores, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings






















Three Months Ended


($000, except stores and per share data, unaudited)



May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025









Sales



$ 6,010,476


$ 4,984,971









Costs and Expenses








Cost of goods sold



4,230,589


3,581,366



Selling, general and administrative



975,861


797,135











Operating income



804,026


606,470











Interest income, net



(33,449)


(34,409)


Earnings before taxes



837,475


640,879


Provision for taxes on earnings



187,511


161,630


Net earnings



$ 649,964


$ 479,249









Earnings per share








Basic



$ 2.04


$ 1.48



Diluted



$ 2.02


$ 1.47
















Weighted-average shares outstanding (000)








Basic



318,957


324,877



Diluted



321,231


327,005
















Store count at end of period



2,282


2,205









Ross Stores, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















($000, unaudited)


May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025


Assets














Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 4,130,980


$ 3,783,413



Accounts receivable


212,540


181,004



Merchandise inventory


2,976,958


2,669,849



Prepaid expenses and other


252,941


240,837




Total current assets


7,573,419


6,875,103










Property and equipment, net


4,147,666


3,827,541


Operating lease assets


3,531,945


3,325,849


Other long-term assets


301,542


276,123


Total assets


$ 15,554,572


$ 14,304,616










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Accounts payable


$ 2,653,741


$ 2,163,954



Accrued expenses and other


696,511


616,008



Current operating lease liabilities


735,528


702,025



Accrued payroll and benefits


376,760


274,877



Income taxes payable


210,971


180,083



Current portion of long-term debt


241,344


498,812




Total current liabilities


4,914,855


4,435,759










Long-term debt


776,843


1,016,897


Non-current operating lease liabilities


2,969,435


2,797,935


Other long-term liabilities


292,944


268,698


Deferred income taxes


295,492


209,249










Commitments and contingencies














Stockholders' Equity


6,305,003


5,576,078


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 15,554,572


$ 14,304,616




Ross Stores, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Three Months Ended

($000, unaudited)


May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025

Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net earnings


$ 649,964


$ 479,249

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


132,599


115,938


Stock-based compensation


59,120


39,296


Deferred income taxes


34,065


22,209


Change in assets and liabilities:







Merchandise inventory


(345,988)


(225,336)



Other current assets


(50,547)


(58,426)



Accounts payable


262,115


67,182



Other current liabilities


(57,344)


(173,946)



Income taxes


153,136


139,086



Operating lease assets and liabilities, net


(2,104)


1,351



Other long-term, net


993


3,112



Net cash provided by operating activities


836,009


409,715








Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Additions to property and equipment


(208,954)


(207,378)



Net cash used in investing activities


(208,954)


(207,378)








Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Issuance of common stock related to stock plans


6,616


6,143

Treasury stock purchased


(134,171)


(60,131)

Repurchase of common stock


(318,750)


(262,521)

Dividends paid


(143,559)


(133,300)

Payment of long-term debt


(500,000)


(700,000)



Net cash used in financing activities


(1,089,864)


(1,149,809)








Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents


(462,809)


(947,472)






Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:







Beginning of period


4,661,973


4,796,462



End of period


$ 4,199,164


$ 3,848,990








Reconciliations:






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 4,130,980


$ 3,783,413


Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in prepaid expenses and other


21,137


17,050


Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other long-term assets


47,047


48,527

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:


$ 4,199,164


$ 3,848,990








Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures





Interest paid


$ 19,839


$ 35,939

Income taxes paid, net


$ 309


$ 334


Contacts:

William W. Sheehan II

Connie Kao


Executive Vice President,

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations


Chief Financial Officer

(925) 965-4668


(925) 965-4150

[email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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