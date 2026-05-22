

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite coming off early highs, the French stock market's benchmark index CAC 40 remained fairly well placed in positive territory around noon on Friday.



Renewed optimism about a U.S.-Iran peace deal aided sentiment. Despite signs of progress, both sides are still at odds over Tehran's uranium stockpile and future control of the Strait of Hormuz.



The CAC 40 was up 37.40 points or 0.47% at 8,123.40 slightly before noon.



STMicroelectronics climbed 3.5%. Stellantis gained 2.1%. Schneider Electric, Dassault Systemes, Accor, Pernod Ricard, Saint-Gobain, Eurofins Scientific, Airbus, Safran and Michelin moved up 1%-1.5%.



TotalEnergies shed about 1.4%. Kering and Danone drifted down by 1% and 0.9%, respectively. Unibail Rodamco and Bouygues shed modest ground.



Data from statistical office INSEE showed France's manufacturing business climate index rose to 102 in May 2026, compared with expectations and April's 100. It also marked the highest reading in four months.



A separate data from INSEE showed France's overall business climate remained at 94 in May, unchanged from April as expected, and still well below its long-term average of 100.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News