

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 2-month high of 0.9120 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9141.



Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc advanced to 3-day highs of 1.0551, 0.7856 and 202.48 from early lows of 1.0568, 0.7876 and 202.04, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.90 against the euro, 1.04 against the pound, 0.77 against the greenback and 203.00 against the yen.



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