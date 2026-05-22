SWECO AB: Sweco selected to plan Rail Nordica linking Finland to European railway infrastructure

Sweco has been selected to support Finland's Transport Infrastructure Agency (Väylävirasto) in planning Rail Nordica, a strategic railway project that will connect Finland's rail network with infrastructure in Northern and Western Europe via Sweden. The project runs from 2026 to 2030, with an order value of approximately EUR 9 million for Sweco.

Rail Nordica is a planned standard-gauge railway linking northern Finland to the European rail network. The project has strategic importance for cross-border logistics, security of supply and military mobility, and forms part of broader European efforts to strengthen resilient and interoperable transport infrastructure.

"Rail Nordica strengthens Finland's connections to northern and western Europe and supports efficient cross-border transport. Sweco has extensive experience delivering critical, multi-country and complex transport infrastructure projects across Europe. We are proud to contribute our expertise to a project that enhances security of supply and contributes to sustainable, long-term growth in the Nordics," says Thomas Hietto, Business Area President, Sweco Finland.

The project covers a planned rail connection between the Haparanda-Tornio border and Kemi. The initial development phase will run until 2027 and will be followed by the design's implementation phase through 2030. The new European standard-gauge track will be designed alongside the existing Finnish railway, which uses a different gauge. Sweco will be responsible for the required studies, ground investigations, master planning and environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedures, as part of a consortium.

A total of EUR 20 million has been allocated in Finland's state budget for the planning of Rail Nordica, of which EUR 18 million is earmarked for this procurement, and where Sweco's order value is EUR 9 million.



Press photos:

Stock photography of rail, free use, please credit: Getty Images

Sweco Finland's Thomas Hietto, free use, please credit: Mans Berg



About Väylävirasto

Väylävirasto, the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, is responsible for the development, maintenance and long-term planning of Finland's state-owned transport network, including roads, railways and waterways. Working closely with public- and private-sector partners, the agency plays a central role in enabling efficient logistics, sustainable mobility and resilient infrastructure that supports Finland's economy and international connectivity.

About Sweco's transportation experience

Sweco is a leading European consultancy in the field of transportation, with 6,000 experts in mobility and active travel, electrification and fossil-free fuels, traffic safety and climate adaptation of infrastructure. Sweco's experts deliver technical expertise in the investigation and project planning of new tracks and railways as well as in the operation and maintenance of existing tracks and accompanying infrastructure to clients in the railway sector throughout Europe.



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com