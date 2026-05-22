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WKN: A2DTAT | ISIN: SE0009806284 | Ticker-Symbol: B0F
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:06
4,515 Euro
+0,11 % +0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
PAXMAN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAXMAN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7404,75013:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 11:05 Uhr
29 Leser
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Paxman AB: Press release from PAXMAN AB's 2026 Annual General Meeting

PAXMAN's AGM was held today, 22 May 2026, in Karlshamn. Almost 36,4 % of all issued shares were represented at the meeting. After the formal AGM, CEO Richard Paxman gave a digital company presentation and responded to questions from the attending shareholders.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven ordinary members with no deputy members until the Annual General Meeting 2027. The Board was largely re-elected in its entirety. Björn Littorin had declined re-election. The AGM resolved to elect Mats Hyttinge as a new Board member.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors will continue to consist of Per-Anders Johansson (Chairman of the Board), Robert Kelly, Glenn Paxman, Richard Paxman, Maria Bech and Karen Giddings Clakely, together with newly elected Board member Mats Hyttinge.
Also in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the accountancy firm Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor. Ernst & Young AB has announced that Henrik Rosengren will continue as auditor-in-charge.

The Meeting further resolved that the total fees payable to the Board, excluding travel expenses, will be 550,000 SEK per annum, of which 150,000 SEK payable to the Chairman of the Board and 100,000 SEK to each of the Board Members elected by the AGM who are not employed by the company.

The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt an incentive programme for employees in the subsidiaries Paxman US, Inc. and Dignitana, Inc. ("Program US TO 2026").

Finally, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Articles of Association in order to enable additional share issuances. The amendment entails adjustments to the limits regarding the number of shares and the share capital.

All resolutions made by the AGM were unanimous.

Contacts

Richard Paxman, CEO
Tel: +44 7968 020641
Email: richard@paxmanscalpcooling.com
www.paxman.se

About Us

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System has been developed by the Paxman family to reduce hair loss in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The concept behind the system came when the mother of four, Sue Paxman, experienced first-hand the trauma of chemotherapy-induced hair loss. In 2025, PAXMAN AB acquired Dignitana, merging to form a stronger united company.
Today, PAXMAN's portfolio includes both the Paxman and DigniCap systems with several thousand installations in hospitals, clinics and treatment centres worldwide, reaffirming PAXMAN as the leading global supplier of Scalp Cooling technology.
PAXMAN AB (publ) has its headquarters in Karlshamn (Sweden). Subsidiaries of the PAXMAN Group are Paxman Coolers Limited (Huddersfield UK), Paxman Inc. (Houston, Texas US), Paxman Canada (Toronto, Ontario CA), Dignitana AB (Lund, Sweden), Dignitana Inc. (Dallas, TX US), and Dignitana S.r.l. (Milan, IT).

The PAXMAN share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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