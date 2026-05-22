UK-based study identifies key patient-centered factors influencing treatment preferences in high-risk NMIBC

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company, today announced new survey data highlighting the diverse treatment preferences and decision-making priorities of patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The findings were presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2026, May 17-20, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The mixed-methods study, conducted in partnership with Fight Bladder Cancer, a UK-based patient advocacy organization, explored how patients with NMIBC who were currently receiving or had previously received BCG weigh radical cystectomy against bladder-sparing therapies following BCG treatment failure. The study provides a contemporary, patient-centered perspective on the factors influencing treatment decision-making in this setting.

"Treatment decisions for patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC are deeply personal and often complex," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio. "These findings reinforce the importance of incorporating patient perspectives, quality-of-life considerations, and individual treatment priorities into shared decision-making conversations."

The study used an online questionnaire completed by 86 UK adults living with NMIBC who were currently receiving or had previously been treated with BCG. This survey data was supplemented by one-on-one interviews and focus group discussions. Together, these methods were designed to evaluate treatment experiences, priorities, and trade-off preferences related to bladder-sparing approaches versus radical cystectomy following BCG failure.

The data showed that treatment preferences among UK patients with NMIBC are highly individualized, shaped by past treatment experiences, personal values, and age. Key findings include:

Patients actively receiving BCG were more likely to favor bladder preservation strategies

Patients who had previously undergone radical cystectomy were more likely to support repeating that decision

Older participants demonstrated a lower preference for radical cystectomy

Clinical effectiveness, including impact on recurrence, progression, and life expectancy, was identified as the most important factor influencing treatment decisions

Lifestyle disruption and quality-of-life considerations varied across patients, with male participants expressing greater concern regarding the daily-life impact of radical cystectomy

The authors concluded that UK adults living with NMIBC have widely varying treatment priorities-some placing greater weight on cancer control and life expectancy, while others prioritize quality of life and bladder preservation-with many willing to accept trade-offs, such as more frequent hospital visits, to avoid radical cystectomy. Taken together, the findings underscore that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to treatment decisions in this population, and highlight the importance of individualized, patient-centered care.

About Fight Bladder Cancer UK

Fight Bladder Cancer is the only patient-led bladder cancer charity in the United Kingdom. The charity is dedicated to supporting people affected by bladder cancer, raising awareness, and funding research to improve diagnosis and treatment. It provides support and mentorship for those impacted by the disease, and creates resources for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. It also advocates for better care and policy change. For more information, visit https://www.fbc.uk.com/

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and commercializing next-generation immunotherapies designed to activate the patient's immune system and deliver durable protection against cancer and infectious diseases. Our approach harnesses both the adaptive and innate immune systems with the goal of restoring immune function and generating lasting immunological memory in patients. At the core of our strategy is the Cancer BioShield platform, which is designed to stimulate critical lymphocytes, including natural killer (NK) cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells via our proprietary IL-15 superagonist. Our Cancer BioShield platform is anchored by this antibody-cytokine fusion protein and is complemented by an investigational portfolio that includes adenovirus-vectored vaccines, allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous NK-cell therapies, and additional immunomodulators intended to promote immunogenic cell death and support durable immune responses while potentially reducing reliance on high-dose chemo-radiation therapy. For more information, visit ImmunityBio.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential implications of patient preference data on treatment decision-making and shared care conversations in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC; the potential for bladder-sparing therapies to address unmet needs in patients with high-risk NMIBC; the continued development and commercialization of ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) in combination with BCG for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC; the potential for patient-centered evidence to inform healthcare policy, reimbursement decisions, and clinical practice guidelines; future research collaborations and partnerships with patient advocacy organizations; and the potential expansion of indications or patient populations for ImmunityBio's product candidates.

These forward-looking statements are based on ImmunityBio's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the inherent limitations of survey and qualitative research methodologies; the potential that patient preferences may not translate into clinical practice changes or commercial adoption; risks related to the clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of ANKTIVA, including the ability to demonstrate safety, efficacy, and durability of response; the timing and results of ongoing and future clinical trials; uncertainties regarding regulatory submissions and the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; manufacturing and supply constraints, including BCG availability; competition from other therapies and treatment approaches; market acceptance and reimbursement of approved products; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in ImmunityBio's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 7, 2026, and in subsequent filings made with the SEC.

ImmunityBio cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. ImmunityBio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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ImmunityBio Contacts:

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Hemanth Ramaprakash, PhD, MBA

ImmunityBio, Inc.

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Hemanth.Ramaprakash@ImmunityBio.com

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Sarah Singleton

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